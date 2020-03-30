Women in Beijing, China, wear protective face masks on the streets on Sunday. The Chinese capital is slowly returning to normal following a sharp decrease in the number of new coronavirus cases. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Australia, South Korea and Singapore have announced key measures to protect their economies from the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak -- and China, the former epicenter, again reported a decline in cases.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced an $80 billion stimulus package, dubbed the JobKeeper payment, on Monday that will subsidize the wages of an estimated six million workers. He told reporters the plan will provide Australians "with the economic lifeline they will need in the many months ahead."

Under the plan, the government will pay millions of workers about $920 every two weeks through their employers for up to six months, his office detailed in a statement.

The historic plan follows the $2.2 trillion aid package U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law on Friday that will see millions of middle- to low-income Americans receive checks of $1,200.

Morrison said the stimulus package aims to keep Australians employed "even when the work may dry up."

"We will pay employers to pay their employees and make sure they do," he said.

The package comes a day after Morrison announced new limits on gatherings to two people, down from 10, and told all citizens to remain at home unless absolutely necessary.

Australia has reported more than 4,200 cases and 18 deaths.

In South Korea, President Moon Jae-in unveiled a $7.4 billion emergency disaster relief fund that will pay some 14 million middle- and low-income households, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"This decision wasn't easy to make, so it went through many meetings and discussions," Moon said. "All people suffered from COVID-19 and all the people participated in the quarantine together. All citizens are entitled to compensation for suffering and hard work."

A Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters that Moon expects the government to make the payments in May. The move follows lawmakers approving a $9.5 billion supplementary budget due to the coronavirus.

South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 9,600 cases so far and 158 dead. However, the country has been experiencing a gradual overall decline since a peak of cases on Feb. 29.

Singapore's central bank on Monday eased its monetary policy to guard against inflation, as it expects the city-state to fall into a recession this year.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a severe contraction in economic activity both in Singapore and globally due to the combination of supply chain disruptions, travel restrictions imposed in many countries and a sudden decline in demand," the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a statement.

The MAS said Singapore's GDP growth is projected at -4 percent to -1 percent. It said it's adopting a zero percent appreciation rate of the policy band starting at the prevailing level of the nominal effective exchange rate.

"The Singapore economy will contract this year," the MAS said. "GDP growth will eventually recover following the abrupt downshift in the level of activity, but there is significant uncertainty over the depth and the duration of this recession."

Chinese health officials on Monday reported a fourth consecutive day of decline in COVID-19 cases. Thirty cases were imported from overseas, an increasing trend that led China to temporarily bar entry to foreign nationals.

Since the outbreak began in early December, China has recorded more than 81,400 cases. Most of those patients have been cured and discharged, China's National Health Commission reported in its daily update.

Beijing also reported four new deaths, all of which were recorded in Wuhan in Hubei province, the disease's former epicenter and home to a seafood market the virus is believed to have emerged from. Of China's 3,300 deaths attributed to the disease, over 96 percent occurred in Hubei, based on the health commission data.

China, once the location of the most cases, has since been overtaken by Italy and the United States, which now has more than 142,300 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.