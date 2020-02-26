Residents inspect burned homes on Wednesday following violent clashes across New Delhi, India, this week. Photo by Rajat Gupta/EPA-EFE

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for calm Wednesday following three days of violent clashes in Delhi over India's controversial citizenship law, which have so far killed nearly two dozen people.

Addressing the violence, Modi called for "peace and brotherhood" and assured the nation he will perform an "extensive review of the situation."

At least 22 people have died in the violence so far this week, and more than 200 have been injured. Among the dead is a police head constable and among the injured is a deputy commissioner.

Supporters and opponents of New Delhi's Citizenship Amendment Act are behind the ongoing demonstrations. The law, passed last year, is controversial because it offers amnesty to refugees from multiple neighboring nations as long as they aren't Muslim.

Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party have consistently supported the law, which is bitterly opposed by others who say it violates secular principles of the Indian Constitution.

Opponents have rallied against the measure and demanded its withdrawal, but government officials say they won't pull it or amend it. Some activists have clashed with swords, stones and other weapons and homes, vehicles and other property have been burned across the capital.

Modi has placed national security adviser Ajit Doval in charge of restoring order in the areas most affected by the violence. He said there are enough police and paramilitary forces on the ground to quell the disturbances.

Clashes continued this week even during a visit from U.S. President Donald Trump, who lavished praise on Modi and received a jubilant welcoming party on Monday. Trump largely avoided questions about the citizenship law and the protests, saying it's up to India to handle the unrest.