Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has signed a deal arranging for the purchase of more than $3 billion in military equipment from the United States, Modi and President Donald Trump announced Tuesday.

The announcement, which was greenlit by India's government just days ago, came as Trump wrapped a two-day visit to the country.

The deal includes purchase of six Boeing AH-64E Apache helicopters for the Indian army, with an expected delivery date of 2023, and 24 Sikorsky MH-60 Romeo helicopters.

The Apache is the primary attack helicopter used by the U.S. Army, and is also used by several other nations, including Japan, Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The MH-60 Romeo is naval helicopter designed to operate from frigates, destroyers, cruisers and aircraft carriers.

The Sirkorsky helicopters account for about $2.5 billion, with the Apaches bringing the value of the contract to $3 billion.

The agreement follows a $1.9 billion deal of an integrated air defense weapon system to India, approved by the U.S. State Department on Feb. 10, in addition to a 2015 contract for the sale of 22 Apaches to the country.

Trump's announcement made mention of the recent sales as well.

"We make the greatest weapons ever made -- airplanes, missiles, rockets and ships. We make the best and we're dealing now with India. But this includes advanced air-defense systems and armed and unarmed aerial vehicles," Trump said.

He also said this week's sale would "enhance our joint defense capabilities."

"Today we discussed every important aspect of US-India partnership, be it defence and security, energy strategic partnership, trade or people to people ties. The strengthening in defense ties between India and US is an important aspect of our partnership," Modi said.