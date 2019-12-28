Three killed in avalanche on Italian alps

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A 35-year-old woman and two girls died in an avalanche while skiing in the Italian alps, officials say.

A team of 70 workers and three helicopters helped recover the three bodies. One of the children was found with serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Authorities said the woman was the mother of one of the children who died at the Val Senales glacier near the Austrian border.

All three individuals are believed to have been visiting from Germany. Reports vary on the children's ages, but one of the girls is believed to have been seven years old.

At least three other people were injured in the avalanche.