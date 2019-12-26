Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Lindsey Vonn has proposed to her fiancé as an act of "equality."

The 35-year-old retired Olympic skier proposed to NHL player Pernell-Karl "P.K." Subban Wednesday on Christmas Day.

Vonn shared the news alongside a photo of herself and Subban with their dogs. Vonn and Subban wear matching striped pajamas.

"Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me... and he said yes," Vonn captioned the post. "We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can't wait to marry you babe #merrychristmas #happyanniversary #equality #raisethebar."

Subban showed off his engagement ring in a photo Wednesday on Instagram Stories. The ring features a silver band and a black stone.

"Drip drip," Subban wrote.

Vonn and Subban initially got engaged in August. Subban proposed to Vonn with an emerald engagement ring at the couple's home.

"I wanted it to be very personal and about how serious I'm taking it," Subban told People at the time. "It's about us and our family. I kept it close to the chest."

Vonn told People last week she and Subban are considering a summer wedding.

"I'm trying to sort it out," she said of her plans. "That sort of thing is not my strong suit -- I'm kinda missing that female gene."

Vonn was previously married to fellow alpine ski racer Thomas Vonn from 2007 to 2013.

Vonn is a three-time Olympic medalist who retired from competitive skiing this year. Subban plays defense for the New Jersey Devils hockey team.