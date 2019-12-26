Six skiers rescued after avalanche in Swiss Alps

Rescue forces and helicopters search for missing people after an avalanche swept down a ski piste in the central town of Andermatt, Switzerland, on Thursday. Photo by Urs Flueeler/EPA-EFE

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Swiss rescuers searched for multiple skiers who may have been buried in snow after an avalanche Thursday at a ski resort.

The avalanche occurred around 10:50 a.m. at the SkiArena resort in Andermatt, a village in the Swiss Alps.

Six people were either rescued or freed themselves from the snow. Emergency officials transported two people by air ambulance to a hospital for minor injuries, Swiss Air Ambulance spokesman Mathias Gehrig said.

Police said the four others were uninjured.

It's unclear how many other people may be buried under the snow.

"The longer the search takes, the smaller the chance they get away without an injury or danger to life," Gehrig said.

The resort planned to keep the ski slope closed through Friday.