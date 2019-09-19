French crews rescue Belgian pilot from electrical line after plane crashes

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- French emergency crews rescued a Belgian F-16 fighter pilot from an electrical line Thursday morning after he ejected from a plane that crashed in Brittany, France.

The fighter left the Florennes Air Base in Belgium for France's Lorient-Lann Bihoue Naval Aviation Base before the crash. Both pilots of the plane ejected safely with the second landing on the ground.

French authorities said no one was hurt but the plane crashed 160 feet from a home, which was evacuated because its roof was damaged. Several trees caught fire from the crash as well, according to a witness. The plane was not carrying any weapons.

Electrical company technicians helped emergency crews in rescuing the other pilot dangling from the high-tension line for two hours that carried 250,000 volts of power.