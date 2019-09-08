The Coast Guard recovered two bodies from a small aircraft crash near Florida on Sunday. Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard recovered two bodies off from a downed aircraft off the coast of Florida on Sunday.

The bodies were recovered a half-mile north of Marathon Airport on Sunday after the Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received a call reporting debris from a possible downed aircraft in the area.

Crews arrived and confirmed that the debris came from a Cessna high wing single-engine plane that had departed from the airport.

They also recovered the two bodies and transferred them to a medical examiner.