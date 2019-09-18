Sept. 18 (UPI) -- An Italian speedboat champion and two others were killed Wednesday when their vessel struck an artificial reef off the coast of Venice, authorities said.

Officials said racer Fabio Buzzi was attempting to set a new speed record for traveling between Monte Carlo in Monaco and the northern Italian city. The boat was traveling at 80 knots (92 mph) when it struck large boulders that had been lowered into the water to protect a dam.

The crash sent the speedboat over the reef and back onto the water, officials said.

The racer, Italian citizen Luca Nicolinia and a Dutch mechanic died in the crash. A third Italian man, Mario Invernizzi, was injured but survived.

Buzzi, 76, set the world speed record for a diesel powered boat in 1978 -- 119 mph -- and had won 10 world championships.