Photo by How Hwee Young/EPA

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Dozens of universities in North Korea established new majors focusing on science and technology this year, the North's main newspaper said Tuesday.

According to the Rodong Sinmun, 85 new majors opened at 37 universities nationwide, including those in the fields of medical equipment, information security, nano-material engineering and robot engineering.

The newspaper also said preparations are underway to open 11 new high schools specialized in information technology in each province, as well as to designate one middle school in every city and county to focus on technology education.

"This holds great significance in that it enables nurturing talents necessary for economic development in the regions and other sectors," the Rodong Sinmun said.

North Korea has been stressing the importance of improving its science and technology levels, revising its constitution in April to state that "science and technology power is the nation's most important strategic resource."

The Rodong Sinmun's article came as North Korea kicked off a national conference of teachers in Pyongyang to discuss the country's future education policy direction.

On Monday, senior party officials urged the participants at the conference to train more "talents to make contributions to the development of national science and technology," according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.