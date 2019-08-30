Black Pink releases live album 'In Your Area Seoul'

Black Pink has released a live album featuring performances from Seoul, South Korea. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Black Pink released on Friday a new live album, Black Pink 2018 Tour In Your Area Seoul.

The album was recorded during Black Pink's two shows at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul, South Korea, in November.

In Your Area Seoul contains 14 songs that span their three EPs Black Pink, Square Up and Kill This Love along with solo tracks from members Rose and Jennie and remixes of songs "Stay" and "Whistle," among others.

The project can be streamed on Amazon Music.

Black Pink recently announced plans to release a photo book on Sept. 9 that showcases their vacation in Hawaii.