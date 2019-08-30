Former North Korean diplomat Thae Yong-ho says North Korea's silence on the termination of Japan-Korea GSOMIA is "strategic." File Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A high-profile defector who fled Pyongyang's embassy in London says North Korea is maintaining a "strategic silence" in the wake of a South Korean decision to terminate military intelligence sharing under Japan-Korea GSOMIA, because the regime is hoping Seoul's ties with Tokyo, and eventually Washington, will unravel amid rising tensions.

Thae Yong-ho, a senior North Korean diplomat who resettled in the South in 2016, said on his blog it is uncharacteristic of Pyongyang to stay quiet on issues that align with its interests, Asia Business Daily reported Friday.

Thae said North Korea by now should have issued anti-Japanese statements that specifically target the GSOMIA. The regime's decision to not describe the termination as a "Victory for the South Korean people against Japan's heinous economic retaliation" or "GSOMIA termination reflects the will of all South Korean people," is a sign Kim Jong Un has other plans, according to Thae.

The defector said the decision to end military intelligence-sharing interests North Korea, because the regime seeks the weakening of the U.S.-South Korea alliance.

North Korea could see the termination as a step toward an attenuated alliance, Thae said.

The former North Korean diplomat, who studies Pyongyang's state media messaging patterns, said KCNA, the state-controlled news agency, and Rodong Sinmun, the Korean Workers' Party newspaper, did not issue statements on GSOMIA for about a week.

The only North Korean media service to make mention of GSOMIA is Arirang Maeari, an Internet newspaper that targets Korean-language speakers outside the North.

The GSOMIA termination has drawn mixed reactions in Seoul.

Some of the reactions are focused on potential U.S. responses to the termination.

Hankyoreh, a progressive newspaper, issued an editorial on Friday voicing concerns about the termination and its potential impact on the U.S.-South Korea alliance.

The editorial stated the United States could ask the South to pay more troops on the peninsula, in addition to planned requests South Korea pay as much as $5 billion.

The two countries are expected to enter renegotiations in September.