Kim Jong Un (C) is strengthening his power over the regime at the Supreme People's Assembly, according to state media. File Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- North Korea's Kim Jong Un has tightened his grip on power following the second session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly on Thursday, according to South Korean analysis.

Seoul's Institute for National Security Strategy said Friday the North Korean leader was given more powers that will allow him to separate or distinguish himself from other members of the assembly, while strengthening his legal status as chairman of the North Korean cabinet, Seoul Pyongyang News reported Friday.

According to North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency, the Supreme People's Assembly "adopted draft amendments and supplements to the Socialist Constitution" that would "provide a firm legal guarantee for stepping up the building of a powerful socialist nation more dynamically under the monolithic guidance of Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un."

INSS said the changes mean Kim is in control of the standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly.

"An article stipulating that the State Affairs Commission chairman is elected at the Supreme People's Assembly in accordance with the unanimous will of all the Korean people and the SAC chairman is not elected as deputy to SPA was added to the constitution," KCNA said.

In addition to Kim's power consolidation, top North Korean diplomats could have been conferred more power, "strengthening their status and responsibility" as the regime seeks to maintain the diplomatic channels it has built in the past two years, INSS said.

Kim is to exclusively make decisions on their appointments, however.

"The SAC chairman is authorized to promulgate SPA ordinances and major SAC decrees and decisions and to appoint or recall diplomatic envoys to foreign countries," KCNA said.

Kim did not appear in state media images of the assembly by Friday.