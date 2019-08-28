Rep. Na Kyung-won (R), floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, consoles a North Korean defector during an August 19 visit to the memorial altar for a mother and her child, North Korean defectors who are believed to have starved to death. Photo by Yonhap

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- North Korean defectors in the South say the government is evading responsibility for the death of a North Korean woman and her infant son in their apartment in southern Seoul, following an autopsy result that did not confirm the cause of the deaths.

Defectors shocked by the deaths of members of their growing community say the result of the autopsy last Friday is a sign South Korean agencies do not want to be blamed for the neglect of the woman with the surname Han, and her young son, Yonhap reported.

Defectors with a group, Hongik Humanity for the World, are demanding a better response while a funeral for the deceased is being postponed, according to the report.

The delayed funeral is a cause for concern, said Park Jin-hye of Hongik Humanity.

Park said the postponed funeral prevents the dead from resting in peace, a reference to local spiritual beliefs.

"They were neglected for two months after their death [in their apartment], and are being prevented from leaving [this Earth] for 90 days," Park said. "No one has the right to stop them from leaving this world."

Park also said the community of defectors is partly to blame for their neglect in the absence of family in the South.

Han resettled in the South in 2009 and temporarily returned to China before coming back to the South with her second son.

She was found dead on July 31, when her building's technician noticed something odd with her water meter. The woman and her son may have died of starvation at least a month before local authorities entered their apartment to find their decomposing corpses.

Defectors have said South Koreans remain indifferent to their plight despite increased efforts in Seoul in the area of inter-Korea engagement.

Newsis reported Wednesday that Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon called for greater exchange between Seoul and Pyongyang, the North Korean capital.

North Korea has declined to increase engagement with the South despite offers of aid.