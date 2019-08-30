SEOUL, Aug. 30 (UPI) -- North Korea received a total of 2,188 tons of food aid in July, while food insecurity in the impoverished state is expected to worsen in the second half of this year, a report showed Friday.

The July provision marks little change from the 2,287 tons delivered a month earlier, the latest report by the World Food Programme said.

It provided 1,418 tons, or 65 percent of the total aid, in fortified food, such as cereal and biscuits with micronutrients and proteins, to approximately 618,400 people.

The rest of the aid, amounting to 770 tons, was given in maize to those who participated in building community assets. The aid was offered mainly to pregnant or breastfeeding women and children, as well as some 8,000 tuberculosis patients.

The report predicted that North Korea's food shortages and malnutrition will worsen in the latter half of 2019.

"The situation may further deteriorate depending on the results of the early crops harvested in June and main crops to be harvested in September and October," it said.

It also forecast the post-harvest losses to be higher than usual due to shortages of fuel and electricity.

The report called for more international donations to support the needs of North Koreans, saying that the country is in dire need of urgent assistance of at least 300,000 tons of food.

Citing joint research by a U.S. academic association and North Korean officials, the report said about 4,000 North Korean villagers are estimated to have died of malnutrition last year.

United Nations sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear and weapons programs remain a challenge for humanitarian aid, causing unintended impact, like limited access to banking and a delay in transportation, the report said.

The WFP has found that 10.1 million people, or 40 percent of the population, are estimated to be in urgent need of food.