Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A tropical storm in the Philippine Sea will unleash flooding rainfall and elevate the risk of mudslides across the northern Philippines into early Wednesday.

The storm, which is known as Jenny in the Philippines, is expected to make landfall in eastern Luzon later Tuesday into Wednesday, local time.

The tropical cyclone has been given the name Podul by the Japan Meteorological Agency. This will also be the name used in other countries across eastern Asia.

Landfall is forecast to occur Tuesday night, local time, between Dingalan and Dilasag.

Downpours increased across Luzon and northern Visayas on Tuesday ahead of the storm's arrival. More than 4 inches of rain fell across parts of Samar through Tuesday afternoon.

The heaviest rainfall will spread westward across the southern half of Luzon on Tuesday night.

These areas can expect 3-6 inches of rainfall with a maximum of 12 inches, leading to significant flooding and a high risk for mudslides.

The heaviest rainfall in Manila is expected to last into Wednesday morning before drier weather returns during the afternoon hours.

A continued west-northwest track will take the storm quickly across northern Luzon and into the South China Sea by Wednesday.

A second tropical system is expected to develop in the Philippine Sea later this week and may track across the northern Philippines this weekend, bringing another round of flooding.

As the storm continues to track westward, conditions will improve dramatically across the Philippines by Wednesday afternoon.

Concerns will then shift to locations from northern Vietnam to southeastern China for late this week and weekend.

The storm is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression as it crosses Luzon; however, strengthening is once again expected as it tracks westward over the South China Sea from Wednesday into Friday.

During this time, the tropical cyclone is expected to regain tropical storm status and may reach typhoon status prior to reaching land for a second time.