Lightning strike injures 6 at PGA Tour Championship

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A lightning strike during the PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta injured at least six people Saturday, police said.

Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that four men and a juvenile were seeking shelter under a tree when lightning struck the tree during a storm at East Lake Golf Club. A sixth person also sustained injuries.

PGA officials suspended play around 4:15 p.m. due to the storm. The lightning strike happened about 30 minutes later.

Officials told WSB-TV in Atlanta that five victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A sixth victim was treated and released on site, the PGA Tour said.

"There was just a big explosion and then an aftershock so strong you could feel the wind from it," witness Brad Uhl said. "It was just a flash out of the corner of the eye. It was raining, and everyone was huddled near the tree."

Witnesses reported several locations on the golf course received damage from the storm.

When the third round resumes Sunday morning, Justin Thomas will lead the field with 12-under-par.