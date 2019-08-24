The burst of fall-like weather in the northeastern United States will be replaced by cloudy, more humid and damp conditions for some next week.

Through Sunday, most of the region will enjoy nearly perfect weather to open the windows, go golfing and fishing, take a hike and check out the final games of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

High temperatures generally in the 70s will be accompanied by low humidity and a mostly sunny sky across the interior. On Saturday night, fog may develop in valley areas across the interior as lows dip into the 40s and 50s.

The area of high pressure that will promote these calm, cool conditions will slide eastward and settle over the New England coast from Sunday to Tuesday. This will direct a wind from the east and northeast into the upper mid-Atlantic and southeastern New England.

"This wind will be bringing in more moisture from off of the ocean, and that could result in spotty drizzle, especially toward the beaches," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.

As interior areas continue to bask in sunny, dry weather, spotty showers and drizzle can break out as early as Sunday from Cape Cod, Mass., to the Delmarva Peninsula.

The cloudy, damp weather can lead to less-than-ideal beach conditions from the Outer Banks of North Carolina to Virginia Beach, Va.; Ocean City, Md.; and Atlantic City, N.J.

Beach hazards, including dangerous surf and more frequent rip currents, are likely to threaten anyone who ventures into the water.

"The greatest risk of strong rip currents will extend from northern South Carolina to New Jersey, where minor coastal flooding and beach erosion can occur at times of high tide," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Temperature-wise, cooler-than-normal levels are likely throughout the mid-Atlantic and southeastern New England early next week thanks to the cloudier conditions.

High temperatures typically range from the upper 70s to middle 80s across the region, but will instead be held 4-8 degrees Fahrenheit lower than these levels from Baltimore to Syracuse, New York, and Boston on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures may be a few degrees lower where clouds and drizzle are present.

Slightly warmer, more humid air will spread northward across the region ahead of a cold front around midweek, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Max Gawryla.

A mosaic of showers and thunderstorms will march from west to east with the front. Some of these thunderstorms can turn locally heavy and gusty.

Into the middle of next week, AccuWeather meteorologists will be closely monitoring the area of the Atlantic along the coast from Florida to the Carolinas for potential tropical development.

This tropical disturbance is likely to slow down the progression of the front through the Northeast. However, the front should help to protect the region from direct impacts from any potential tropical depression or storm.

"As long as a blocking pattern does not develop, the storm will likely continue to move northeastward and stay at sea. However, should steering winds buckle due to a blocking pattern, the storm could be drawn back to the coast," Sosnowski said.

"At this time, there is a greater chance of a track back toward the coast from Nova Scotia to Newfoundland, Canada, rather than the mid-Atlantic or New England at the end of next week," he added.

Regardless, coastal communities of the Northeast are likely to deal with an extended period of rough surf next week.