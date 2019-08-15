U.S. steps in to block release of Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar

The oil tanker Grace 1 is seen July 4 after it was seized by Gibraltar authorities and British Royal Marines. File Photo by A. Carrasco/EPA-EFE

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department appealed to the Supreme Court of Gibraltar Thursday not to release an Iranian oil tanker captured by the British military last month over possible sanctions violations.

The Gibraltar high court opened a hearing on the fate of the Grace 1 tanker and but delayed the proceeding to take up the United States appeal.

"The U.S. Department of Justice has applied to seize the Grace 1 on a number of allegations which are now being considered," Gibraltar officials said.

Semi-autonomous Gibraltar released the tanker's crew Thursday and appeared ready to release the tanker to Iran, as well, before the U.S. application.

British marines took the ship on July 4, saying it had violated European Union sanctions for shipping oil to Syria.

The details of the U.S. application were not immediately clear, but U.S. officials have increased sanctions against Tehran in recent weeks that have crippled its oil revenues. The punitive sanctions are a response to the Trump administration's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear pact and reputed Iranian violations.

After the seizure of the Grace 1, Iran retaliated by taking the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero on July 19 in the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway near Iran that's a vital transportation route for nearly a quarter of the world's oil supply.

British foreign minister Dominic Raab denied this month reports of a deal to trade the vessels.

"We are not going to barter a ship that was detained legally with a ship that was detained illegally," Raab said. "That'snot the way that Iran will come in from the cold."