Members of Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Thai forensic police officers inspect the area where a small bomb exploded in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday. Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- At least two people were injured Friday during a series of small explosions that have shaken Bangkok as it hosts an international forum.

Police reported loud bangs were heard at 8:50 a.m. at four locations throughout the city resulting in at least two street cleaners sustaining injuries and exits to a Skytrain station being closed, the Bangkok Post reported.

At 9 a.m., another series of explosions were heard near the government complex on Chaeng Wattana Road and outside the King Power Mahanakhon Building near the damaged Skytrain station, police said.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-cha condemned the violence.

"I condemn those behind this morning's bombing event," he said via Twitter. "This destroys the peace and our country's image and I order the staff to take care of the public's safety and those who have been affected."

Meanwhile, his office said Prayut, who is also the minister of defense, instructed police to increase efforts to bring those responsible to justice.

"The prime minister also seeks cooperation from the public," government spokeswoman Naruemol Pinyosinthawa said. "The prime minister asks the public not to panic and to stay alert and inform the authorities of any irregularities."

On Thursday, police discovered two fake bombs near the city's Royal Thai Police Headquarters.

Bomb disposal officers were called to the area to examine the packages that were seen in CCTV footage being dropped over a fence onto the property. The boxes were destroyed, Thailand's The Nation reported.

Police said two men were arrested in connection to the incident.

The explosions occurred as the city is hosting an Association of Southeast Asian Nations forum with U.S. Secretary Mike Pompeo in attendance.