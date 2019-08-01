1 dead after gas line explosion, fire in central Kentucky

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- One person was killed and others were injured early Thursday when a gas line rupture caused an explosion and fire in central Kentucky, authorities said.

Emergency officials said flames from the fire leaped 300 feet in the air in Junction City, and could be seen as far away as Lexington. Authorities said several buildings caught fire near a trailer community.

"It was impressive. It's tragic. We hope it doesn't get worse," Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Don Gilliam said.

Lincoln County Coroner Farris Marcum said one person died, but the cause of their death was not immediately reported.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the gas line rupture occurred in a 30-inch pipeline, which runs 9,000 miles from U.S.-Mexico border to New York City. Enbridge, which operates the line, said it's working to find out what happened.

"Our first concern is for those impacted by this event and ensuring the safety of the community," the company said. "Our teams are coordinating with first responders to secure the site.'

Lincoln County Emergency Management said some areas near the explosion were evacuated to a nearby church.