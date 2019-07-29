July 29 (UPI) -- A small Pakistani military plane crashed into a rural village near Rawalpindi Tuesday, killing at least 15 people, authorities said.

The plane was on a routine training flight when it crashed near the Rabi Center in the Punjab city of Rawalpindi where the Pakistan army is headquartered, Inter-Services Public Relations said. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.

Two pilots and three crew members were among the dead while at least 12 people were also injured, it said. Several houses also became engulfed in flames due to the crash.

"Five houses were damaged and caught fire," said Farooq Butt, an emergency services official. "the fire has been controlled."

Rescue staff said they expected the death toll to rise as several people were still trapped in the wreckage.

The area's three main hospitals have also been placed on emergency alert to deal with the crisis.