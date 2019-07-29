A request by Pakistan for technical support, valued at $125 million, for its F-16 fighter plane program has been approved by the U.S. State Department. Photo courtesy of Pakistan Air Force

July 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $125 million sale to Pakistan of support services for its fleet of F-16 fighters, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced.

The approval, announced on Friday, includes notifying Congress of the potential sale ahead of moving forward with it.

The deal calls for a Technical Service Team consisting of continuation of technical support services, U.S. government and contractor technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics support, DSCA said in a statement.

Implementation of the proposed sale calls for the assignment of 60 contractor representatives to Pakistan to assist in the oversight of operations.

The Pakistan Air Force has 85 F-16 planes, made by Lockheed Martin, in A, B, C and D variants, as well as fighter planes made by China and France.