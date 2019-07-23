Police: Australian man arrested with $140M in meth after crash

July 23 (UPI) -- A man has been arrested by Australian police with nearly 600 pounds of methamphetamine in his truck after he allegedly crashed into two police cars parked out front a police station.

The New South Wales Police Force said in a statement the 28-year-old man was driving a Toyota HiAce when he hit two parked police cars at about 10:30 a.m. Monday in Sydney before driving away.

The crash resulted in "significant damage" to one of the vehicles out front of the Eastwood Police Station, but no one was hurt, the department said.

Following review of security footage and inquiries with witnesses, Ryde Police Area Command stopped the HiAce truck about an hour after the initial incident occurred and upon speaking with the male driver, conducted a search of the vehicle.

"During the search, police located moving boxes, which contained multiple bags of a crystalline substance, with presumptive testing returning a positive indicator for [methamphetamine]," the statement said.

Police found 13 moving boxes each containing 21 bags of 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine, police said.

In total, police confiscated 595 pounds of ice, as the street drug is commonly referred to, with a street value of over $140 million, the New South Wales Police Force said.

The man was charged with large commercial drug supply, negligent driving and not giving particulars to police and was refused bail Tuesday at the Burwood Local Court.

Detective Chief Inspector Glyn Baker of the Ryde Police Area Command said the man, from the Sydney suburb of Berala, "has certainly had a very, very bad day."

"Crashing into a police vehicle with that amount of drugs on board is somewhat unheard of," he said. "It's an exceptional set of circumstances."