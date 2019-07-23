Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday called Britain's seizure of an Iranian tanker on July 4 "piracy" as a meeting was announced between Iran, Britain and other members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreement. Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE

July 23 (UPI) -- Iran and five countries that originally signed the 2015 Obama-era nuclear deal will meet in Vienna Sunday to discuss the embattled agreement and try to ease tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

The European Union announced the meeting Tuesday between signers of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action: Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia. The United States, the major player in the original agreement, will not attend.

President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement last year.

"The meeting has been convened at the request of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Iran, and will examine issues linked to the implementation of the JCPOA in all its aspects," the statement said.

Iran had agreed to limit its nuclear program for sanctions relief. The Trump administration, though, reinstated sanctions and increased them since leaving the agreement. Iran, in turn, said it believes it is no longer held by the limitations of the agreement.

Tension has deepened between Iran and Britain in recent weeks. The British Marines captured an Iranian tanker near Gibraltar on July 4 on suspicion that it was attempting to ship oil to Syria against sanctions. Iran retaliated Saturday by taking possession of a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif slammed Britain for taking its tanker while congratulating Boris Johnson as the country's new prime minister.

RELATED Britain planning maritime mission to protect Strait of Hormuz

"The (Theresa) May govt's seizure of Iranian oil at behest of U.S. is piracy, pure & simple," Zarif said on Twitter. "I congratulate my former counterpart, @BorisJohnson on becoming UK PM. Iran does not seek confrontation. But we have 1,500 miles of Persian Gulf coastline. These are our waters & we will protect them."