Indian fighter jets invade Pakistan airspace, drop 'payload'

The area where an unknown "payload" was allegedly dropped by Indian fighter jets in Balakot, Pakistan. Photo courtesy Pakistan Armed Forces

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Pakistan scrambled jets late Monday in response to the Indian Air Force having violated its airspace.

Pakistan's military spokesperson Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor tweeted that Indian jets had crossed the military Line of Control between the two countries and dropped an unknown "payload" before returning to India.

"Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzaffarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response for Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage," he said.

Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

The major then tweeted pictures of the assumed area where the payload had been dropped.

Payload of hastily escaping Indian aircrafts fell in open. pic.twitter.com/8drYtNGMsm — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

The Line of Control violation comes as tensions between the two countries have been raised following the deadly Feb. 14 suicide bomb attack in India's Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel.

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group claimed responsibility not long after, turning the ire of India towards its neighbor who it holds responsible for harboring the group.

Following the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had threatened Pakistan that it would pay "a hefty price" while the country has made diplomatic moves to isolate the country.

Then on Feb. 18, Indian security forces killed three terrorists who orchestrated the attack.

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Jawed Bajwa told troops deployed at the Kashmir Line of Control Friday to "be ready to face any eventually," Times of India reported.

The attack has been widely condemned, with U.S. Department of State spokesman Robert Palladino saying shortly after the attack that it is "committed to working with the Indian government to combat terrorism in all of its forms."