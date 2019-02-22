Members of the Kashmir Chamber Of Commerce and Industry protest Friday in Srinagar, the summer capital of Kasmir. Photo by Farooq/Khan/EPA-EFE

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Pakistan says it would respond with "full force" if India moves against it militarily amid tensions stemming from last week's terrorist attack in Kashmir.

The director general of the Pakistan Army's media wing said Islamabad is ready to respond.

"Pakistan is not preparing for war. Threats and reports of a war are coming from your side," Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said Friday. "We are only using our right to self defense. Pakistan armed forces shall never be surprised by you, but let me assure you, we will surprise you."

Pakistan blames a Kashmir man for a Feb. 14 suicide attack that killed dozens of Indian troops in Kashmir. Ghafoor said Pakistan wants to investigate the attack and share actionable intelligence.

RELATED IOC bars India from hosting Olympic events after Pakistani athlete row

"The attack took place miles away from the Line of Control and the explosives used were not from Pakistan," he said. "The car used was not from Pakistan either. The attack was carried out by a younger from occupied Kashmir who was mistreated by Indian security forces."

Indian security forces killed three terrorists Monday in a prolonged firefight with Jaish-e-Mohammed, the group accused in the Pulwama attack.

Friday, India terror watchdog FATF voted to keep "gray listing" Pakistan due to the recent terror-related incidents. Pakistan has until October to comply with demands or it will remain on the list, which singles out nations for international pressure.

"Pakistan should continue to work on implementing its action plan to address its strategic deficiencies," FATF said in a statement.

The row between the two nations led the International Olympic Committee Thursday to ban India from hosting any future Olympic-related events, after New Delhi refused to allow two Pakistani athletes into the country to compete in a qualifying event.

The IOC also revoked the qualification status of the target shooting event because of the athletes' visa rejection.