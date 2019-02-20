Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremonial reception at the president's house in New Delhi. Photo by Harish Tyagi/EPA-EFE

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said he stands with India against terrorism in a visit to New Delhi days after a suicide bomber attacked a busload of soldiers.

The embattled crown prince spent the day with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussing ways the countries could work together. Thursday's Pulwama terror attack was the biggest topic as Mohammed pledged to share intelligence with India to prevent future attacks.

"The common concern is terrorism and extremism. We will cooperate with India and neighboring states to ensure future generations are safe," Mohammed said.

The attack killed about 40 soldiers and has been blamed on the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group.

"We have agreed that terrorism should not be supported in any form, and we should put pressure on countries that back terror," Modi said. "To end terror infrastructure, ending support to terror groups and punishing them is essential, so that young people don't take up arms."

Modi met bin Salman at the airport first rather than waiting for him at his official residence. They afterward had a traditional ceremony at the residence.

Modi's decision to go to the airport broke protocol and angered political opponents. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted that the crown prince had met with Pakistan the day before where he praised that country's anti-terror efforts. Specifically, Mohammed committed $20 billion to Pakistan during his two-day visit to Islamabad.

"Is it ur way of remembering martyrs of Pulwama?" he asked.

Many in India blame the attack on the Pakistani government. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan denies responsibility, saying there's no proof. The attack has heightened tensions over the disputed Kashmir region of India.

Mohammed, also known as MBS, has been battling his own political crisis as he tries to distance himself from the slaying of Washington Post columnist Jamal Kashoggi. The Saudi dissident was lured to the consulate in Istanbul, Turkey in October where a hit team was waiting for him, attacked him, then tortured and dismembered him.

"For MBS, the visits to Pakistan and India are more about image management than anything else," Michael Kugelman of the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., told Al Jazeera. Prince Salman knows that Saudi Arabia's reputation has taken a major hit, and he's keen to demonstrate to the world that his country continues to have friends and do business."

The historic meeting could lead to more cooperation and joint efforts between India and Saudi Arabia. India will rely more on Saudi oil as U.S. sanctions block Iran from exporting its crude.

"The MBS trip will take our relations to a new level," Talmiz Ahmad, former Indian envoy to Saudi Arabia, told Al Jazeera. "We need to focus on regional security and stability, which is a concern for both countries. Saudi Arabia and India should work together in Afghanistan, there is a golden opportunity here. India can also offer its diplomatic services to reduce the distrust between Saudi Arabia and Iran."