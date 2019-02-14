Chinese woman faces deportation in Philippines after pudding toss

Zhang Jiale, 23, is a student enrolled at an art and design school in the Philippines. She was arrested following an altercation at a subway station in Manila on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Philippine National Police

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Chinese woman who threw a pulpy soybean dessert at a Filipino police officer has been charged with assault after she refused to obey his orders at a busy subway station in Manila.

Zhang Jiale, 23, is a student enrolled at an art and design school in the Philippines. She could face deportation and blacklisting, the BBC reported Thursday.

Zhang's visa status is "probable cause" to deport her, Philippine immigration bureau attorneys said following the incident, according to Singapore's Straits Times. The student has lived in the country for six years on a special resident retiree's visa, courtesy of her father, an "investor," according to the report.

The incident took place on Saturday, when Zhang was ordered to finish her cup of pudding before entering the station. An angry Zhang then threw the dessert at the officer's chest, police said.

A bystander took footage of the incident that quickly went viral on social media in the Philippines. Locals slammed Zhang for being "arrogant" and "disrespectful."

The Philippines has banned certain liquid and gel products from the subway, citing terrorist threats to bomb public transport.

The altercation has triggered anti-Chinese sentiment in the Philippines. Filipinos said online Zhang's behavior reflects the little respect Chinese have for the country that has agreed to accept Chinese loans for infrastructure programs.

Vice President Leni Robredo has said Zhang displayed "disrespect" and delivered an "insult to all Filipinos."

Zhang may be trying to avoid deportation and has apologized for her actions.

"I'm really, really sorry. I really ask if it's possible to have another chance for me... I really like the Philippines. That's why I stay here. I like people here. I really love Filipinos," she said.

She also told local GMA News she was "really in a bad mood" and "not able to control" her emotions on the day of the incident.

Zhang's attorney Sandra Respall said she is considering filing a complaint, according to GMA on Wednesday.

"She was literally abducted...and another thing also this procedure is illegal," Respall said.