Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The United States is warning countries around the world against using equipment from Chinese company Huawei Technologies, but in the Philippines, a firm is dismissing the concerns as overblown.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Globe Telecom president and chief executive Ernest Lawrence Cu said potential threats Huawei poses to national security were exaggerated "to a certain extent," and plans are in place to roll out 5G services in collaboration with Huawei and other firms.

"We're very confident that we're well protected," Cu said. "They may provide the equipment, but we run the network and so we know what passes over our network, what goes through it."

Cu's response to security concerns comes after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in Budapest Huawei poses threats to the privacy of networks.

"What's imperative is that we share with [the Hungarian government] the things we know about the risks that Huawei's presence in their networks presents," he said. "Actual risks to their own people, to the loss of privacy protections for their own people, the risk that China will use this data in a way that is not in the best interest of Hungary."

By Tuesday the Chinese responded with a strong criticism of U.S. campaigns against Huawei, a private firm that has denied ties to the Chinese government.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying had said Washington is "unscrupulously fabricating groundless accusations" and the actions are "unfair and immoral."

As the United States seeks the extradition of chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, nations in Europe are weighing their options on Huawei.

In Britain, British Telecom said it would not buy Huawei equipment for the core of its 5G network, but other parts would be used. German Chancellor Angela Merkel had said last week "big discussions" about Huawei are ongoing.

"We need to talk to China to ensure that companies do not simply give up all data that is used in the Chinese state," Merkel had said.

The United States has raised concerns about Chinese spying via Huawei equipment, but has not provided public evidence to support those concerns, according to CNN.