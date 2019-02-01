Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A strong 6.6-magnitude earthquake rattled the southwestern coastal town of Tapachula, Mexico, Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake could be felt hundreds of miles away in Mexico City to the north, and into Guatemala and San Salvador to the south, the USGS said.

So far, damage has been reported at a church in Suchitepequez, Guatemala, the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala posted to Twitter.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 41 miles at 8:14 a.m. PST. Photos show cracks in the ceiling and debris on the floor.

No injuries have been reported.

Tapachula is located in the Chiapas state close to the Mexico-Guatemala border.