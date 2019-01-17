Trending Stories

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announces bid for presidency
Chef dead, 2 seriously hurt in hammer attack at NYC restaurant
Ford, VW reveal joint plan to build autonomous, electric vehicles
'El Chapo' paid $100M bribe to former Mexican President Peña Nieto
Booming CBD market has scientists, regulators scrambling

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Critics' Choice red carpet

Latest News

On This Day: Northridge earthquake kills dozens
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2019
Famous birthdays for Jan. 17: Maury Povich, Jim Carrey
21 dead in terrorist attack on Kenya hotel
John Engler resigns as Michigan State University interim president
 
Back to Article
/