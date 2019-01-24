Trending Stories

Across Mexico border from safe El Paso, violence surges in Juárez
Supreme Court agrees to hear first gun rights case in a decade
Trump says he will not give State of the Union address until shutdown ends
Jayme Closs to receive $25K reward for her 'bravery,' help in arrest of her captor
4 arrested in plot to attack N.Y. Muslim community

Photo Gallery

 
Betty White turns 97: A look back

Latest News

Chicago schools fire 6, suspend dozens over sexual misconduct reports
Australian Open: Rafael Nadal beats Stefanos Tsitsipas, reaches final
Lithium may increase risk for kidney failure, study says
Escaped sheep wander Texas neighborhood
'Fifty Shades' author E L James to release new book
 
Back to Article
/