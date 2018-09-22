China summons U.S. ambassador over military sanctions

U.S. Ambassador to Beijing Terry Branstad was summoned on Saturday by China's Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang to discuss sanctions on part of China's military imposed by the Trump administration. Photo by Albin Lohr-Jones/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- To protest the Trump administration's decision to sanction part of Beijing's military, China's Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang on Saturday summoned U.S. Ambassador to Beijing Terry Branstad.

The move comes two days after Washington penalized a Chinese military department for buying fighter jets and missiles from Russia, a violation of prior sanctions.

Zheng said the sanctions severely violate basic norms governing international relations. He also urged the United States to "correct its mistake immediately and withdraw so-called sanctions," or bear the consequences.

"Such mean behavior is a blatant hegemonic act. The China-Russia military cooperation is normal cooperation between two sovereign states, and the U.S. side has no right to interfere," Zheng said in a statement. "The Chinese side will take every necessary measure to firmly safeguard its national interests."

Thursday's sanctions came after the Beijing military department purchased Su-35 combat aircraft and a S-400 surface-to-air missile system from Russia.

The sanctions mean China's Equipment Development Department will be denied U.S. foreign export licenses, is banned from making foreign exchange transactions within U.S. jurisdictions and is prohibited from using the U.S. financial system.

The sanctions also blacklisted nearly three dozen Russian individuals and entities, something the State Department said was to punish Russia for meddling in the election.

On Friday, China reacted strongly to latest U.S. government sanctions, calling them "unreasonable." Moscow also sent a message, warning to the Trump administration against "playing with fire."