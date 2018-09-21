Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers arrive to perform honor guard duties for a visiting head of state in Beijing on July 9, 2018. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- China and Russia reacted strongly Friday to another round of U.S. government sanctions, with Moscow warning the Trump administration against "playing with fire."

The administration announced sanctions Thursday against nearly three dozen Russian individuals and entities, and a section of Beijing's military. The Chinese department was sanctioned for buying fighter jets and missiles from Russia, a violation of prior sanctions.

Friday, the Russian government warned that the new sanctions -- the 60th round against Moscow since 2011 -- could lead to trouble for the United States.

"Each new round of sanctions proves our foe's complete lack of success in pressuring Russia with previous such attempts," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said. "It would not be bad if they remembered about the concept of global stability, which they are unthinkingly undermining by whipping up tensions in Russia-U.S. relations.

"Playing with fire is stupid and can become dangerous."

The sanctions mean China's Equipment Development Department will be denied U.S. foreign export licenses, is banned from making foreign exchange transactions within U.S. jurisdictions and is prohibited from using the U.S. financial system.

All property belonging to the EDD that's within U.S. control will be blocked. Li Shangfu, director of the EDD, is also blocked from getting a U.S. visa.

Chinese officials echoed their Russian counterparts Friday, calling the sanctions "unreasonable."

"The U.S. has seriously violated the basic norms of international relations and disturbed the relationships between China and the U.S," Beijing Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said. "We strongly call on the U.S. to remedy the mistake and cancel the sanctions. Otherwise, the U.S. has to bear the consequences."

The new row between Washington and Beijing comes as the nations are already embroiled in an escalating trade war. China reacted to new U.S. tariffs this week with fiscal penalties of its own against U.S. imports.