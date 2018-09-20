U.S. blacklists 33 Russian entities, sanctions Chinese military

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin imposed sanctions on China for conducting business with blacklisted Russian businesses, while the State Department added 33 Russian entities to the list. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The United States blacklisted 33 Russian individuals and entities and penalized a Chinese military department for conducting business with Russia.

The 33 individuals and entities, including billionaire Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin and his companies Concord Management and Consulting LLC and Concord Catering, were added to the State Department's list of Russian military and intelligence operatives, Politico reported.

Any group or individual that conducts "significant transactions" with companies on the blacklist can be subjected to sanctions.

Prigozhin and his Concord companies were accused by special counsel Robert Mueller of funding the Internet Research Agency in order to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin also imposed sanctions on the Chinese military's Equipment Development Department and its director, Li Shangfu, CNN reported.

The sanctions came after the department purchased Su-35 combat aircraft and a S-400 surface-to-air missile system from Russia.

The State Department said the purpose of the sanctions were to punish Russia for actions including election meddling.

"Today's actions are not intended to undermine the military capabilities or combat readiness of any country, but rather to impose costs on Russia in response to its interference in the United States election process, its unacceptable behavior in eastern Ukraine, and other malign activities," the department said.