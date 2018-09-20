French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Twitter Thursday she would not undergo psychiatric tests ordered by a French court. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has refused to undergo court-ordered psychiatric testing, nearly three years after she shared graphic images of Islamic extremists on Twitter.

The one-time presidential candidate and Rassemblement National party leader is accused of sharing photos meant to "incite terrorism. If convicted, she could face up to three years in prison or a $88,233 fine.

Thursday, she lashed out against the court's request for an evaluation.

"I thought I had been through it all: well, no! For having condemned [Islamic State] horrors in tweets, the 'justice system' is putting me through psychiatric tests! Just how far will they go?" she tweeted in French.

Le Pen posted a photo of the court order, dated Sept. 11, and wrote, "It's really incredible. This regime is really starting to worry me."

The order requests an evaluation as soon as possible to see if she is capable of understanding remarks and answering questions.

Experts have said such tests are normal for these types of investigations.

Le Pen's ordeal started when a television journalist drew comparisons between Islamic extremists and far right politicians. She responded by posting a photo of decapitated journalist James Foley, who was killed by Islamists, and wrote, "Daesh is this!" Daesh is another name for the Islamic State terror group.

Le Pen later deleted the photo at the Foley family's request.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said in a statement he was shocked Le Pen would be ordered to take a psychiatric test.

"Words fail me! Solidarity with her and with the French who love freedom," Salvini said.