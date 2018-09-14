Isaac slowed from a hurricane to a tropical storm and is now a tropical depression in the Caribbean, forecasters said in an update Friday. Image courtesy NOAA

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Isaac has weakened to a tropical depression and is passing over the Caribbean, forecasters said Friday.

The center of the storm was located 190 miles south of St. Croix and 440 miles southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, the NHC said at 5 a.m. EDT Friday.

Isaac was moving west at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Local governments canceled all warnings and watches associated with Isaac, which had been a hurricane for a few days this week.

Forecasters said Isaac will diminish in the next several days and could bring 2-5 inches of rain and flash flooding to the Windward Islands, Leeward Islands and eastern Puerto Rico. It's heading west toward Central America.