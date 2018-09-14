A resident of Aparri, Cagayan province, Philippines, secures his roof on Friday in anticipation of Typhoon Mangkhut, which is approaching the Philippines with 180-mile winds. Photo by Rancis R. Malasog/EPA-EFE

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Typhoon Mangkhut is advancing toward the Philippines, Taiwan and China threatening up to 37 million people with 180-mph winds, forecasters said Friday.

The fast-moving typhoon, the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane and more powerful that Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean, was centered 280 miles from the Philippines early Friday, after passing through Guam and leaving rainstorms, power outages and landslides in its wake.

PAGASA, the Philippines' government weather service, said the storm is accelerating forward and will bring torrential rains, very strong winds and possible storm surge.

In a Friday weather advisory, PAGASA said the storm, known in the Philippines as Ompong, is expected to make landfall in Cagayan-Isabela province early Saturday. Residents were "advised to take appropriate actions against possible flooding and landslides."

It added that the Cagayan area should expect storm surges of nearly 20 feet, and raised its Storm Signal system to Number 4, on a scale of one to five, indicating that winds of 106 mph to 137 mph are expected within 12 hours.

Forecasters cited a probable "high humanitarian impact." The Global Disaster alert and Coordination System said residents of the Philippines, Vietnam and the Chinese regions of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau would be affected.

Philippine Airlines and Xiamen Air cancelled flights to Manila and to other cities on Luzon island. Cebu Airlines and several Hong-Kong based airlines announced schedule changes.

The storm is expected to pass through Taiwan before it arrives on the south China coast, putting a possible 37 million people in jeopardy. Greg Browning, climatologist for Bureau of Meteorology Australia, called Mangkhut the most powerful storm system on earth this year.

"It's extremely dangerous as it's a very large system with very strong winds and a potential storm surge over a large distance. There will be very heavy rainfall associated with it which has potential to cause widespread damage, "Browning told the Australia news website news.com.au on Friday.