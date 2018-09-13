Weakening Tropical Storm Isaac moving across eastern Caribbean

Tropical Storm Isaac was expected to make landfall as a tropical depression on Jamaica's southern coast over the weekend. Image courtesy NOAA

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Isaac became less organized Thursday as it moved across the eastern Caribbean on its way toward Central America, the National Hurricane Center said.

The center of the storm was located 220 miles south-southeast of St. Croix and 510 miles east-southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, the NHC said in its 5 p.m. EDT update. The storm was moving west at 16 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Local governments canceled all warnings and watches associated with Isaac.

Forecasters said Isaac will bring several inches of rain to some locations and possibly life-threatening surf conditions. Flash flooding could also occur.

The NHC forecast track shows the storm decreasing in forward speed as it heads west towards Central America. By late Saturday or early Sunday, Isaac was expected to make a turn toward the west-northwest, possibly making landfall as a tropical depression along the southern coast of Jamaica.

It is not expected to impact the U.S. coast.