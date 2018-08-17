A man wades through a flooded street in Kochi, India, on Thursday. Floods caused by a monsoon have killed at least 324 people. Photo by Prakash Elamakkora/EPA-EFE

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The death toll in India following a devastating monsoon this week has topped 300, officials said Friday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the toll stands at 324, and another 200,000 are homeless, after the storm flooded India's Kerala state.

The southern Indian state, home to 33 million people, was struck by what Vijayan said was the worst flooding in 100 years.

The storm arrived Aug. 8, and destroyed crops and interrupted rail, plane and road traffic.

"We're witnessing something that has never happened before in the history of Kerala," Vijayan told reporters. "Almost all dams are now opened. Most of our water treatment plants are submerged. Motors are damaged."

He said at least 223,000 people are being housed in 1,500 emergency relief camps.

The Indian military is evacuating entire towns to higher ground, as well as distributing food and medical supplies. Hospitals are dealing with shortages of medicines and oxygen cylinders.

Parts of the state capital of Kochi are underwater, and the state's main airport is closed until at least Aug. 26. Forecasters said more heavy rain is expected Saturday.

Kerala state depends heavily on tourism and crops for much of its economic health. Some plantations have been destroyed, officials said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to visit the area later Friday.