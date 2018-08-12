Las Vegas hit by dust storm, monsoon

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A dust storm, monsoon and lightning hit the Las Vegas Valley, causing damage and knocking out power to thousands.

Gusts reached 71 mph at Nellis Air Force Base, the National Weather Service reported Saturday night, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

NV Energy's website reported more than 57,000 customers without power as of 11:10 p.m.

In a Twitter post two hours later, the utility reported that "we are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."

Throughout the city, the Las Vegas Fire Department reported downed power lines and power poles.

Also, a fire may have been caused by a lightning strike, according to a report by KTNV-TV.

The flash flood warning covered Clark and Mohave counties in Nevada and San Bernardino in California.

"It's been quite a night across Southern NV and Northwest AZ," the NWS posted on Twitter late Saturday..

The storm forced the suspension of the Las Vegas 51s game at Cashman Field to be delayed until Sunday.

An air quality advisory by Clark County's Department of Air Quality has issued a has been issued through Monday due to moderate levels of smoke, soot and ozone in the valley's air, in part from wildfires in California and Arizona.

Saturday's high was 107 degrees, according to Accuweather.