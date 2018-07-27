Two Palestinians, including teen, dead in Gaza protests

July 27 (UPI) -- Clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli troops Friday at the Gaza border left at least two dead and hundreds more injured, the Gaza health ministry said.

The ministry identified the dead as Yassin Tahsin Abu Armana, 14, and Razi Abu Mustafa, 43, both killed by Israeli gunfire.

Israel Defense Forces said Palestinian protesters opened fire on Israeli soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip. Others threw stones, tear gas canisters or burning tires.

"No injuries were reported. In response, an IDF aircraft targeted an observation post in the northern Gaza Strip," the IDF said on Twitter.

The Gaza health ministry said about 264 Palestinians sustained injuries Friday, 90 by live fire. Eleven people were in serious condition.

The protests were part of the Great March of Return demonstrations along the border. The weekly protests since March call for the return of refugees to their homes and lands from which they were displaced in 1948.

The Gaza health ministry said 154 Palestinians have been killed since the protests began March 30.