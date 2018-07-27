Home / Top News / World News

Muslim worshipers, Israeli police clash at Jerusalem's Temple Mount

By Ed Adamczyk Contact the Author   |  July 27, 2018 at 10:35 AM
July 27 (UPI) -- Clashes between Muslim worshipers and Israeli security forces broke out on Friday at Jerusalem's Temple Mount, police said.

"Stones and fireworks were thrown at police officers," a Jerusalem Police statement said. "Police entered the site and began evacuating the Temple Mount compound."

The violence came at the end of Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound and after a parade marking the one-year anniversary of the removal of temporary metal detectors from the holy site. Palestinians regarded the installation of the security measures as a move by Israel to assert control over the site.

Police used stun grenades and smoke grenades to disperse the rioters, the Jerusalem Post reported.

A police officer and several worshipers were wounded in the melee. Several people were arrested, the Times of Israel reported.

