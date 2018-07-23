Israel uses David's Sling missile defense system for first time

July 23 (UPI) -- Israel used its David's Sling interceptor system for the first time Monday to intercept ballistic missiles launched from Syria, Israel Defense Forces said.

Sirens sounded in northern Israel on Monday morning as the IDF implemented the David's Sling to intercept two SS-21 ballistic missiles, which had been fired as a result of internal fighting in Syria.

"In response to the threat, the IDF launched 2 David's Sling aerial defense system interceptors," the IDF said.

The IDF said it used the system to intercept the missiles, which carry a half-ton warhead, based on the belief that the missiles' trajectory would carry them near Kinneret.

One of the missiles landed in Syria near the Israeli border and it was unclear if the system intercepted the second. The IDF said no damage or injuries were reported.

Israel's Ministry of Defense is investigating the incident to determine whether the first use of the missile defense system was a success.

In a test in January, David's Sling successfully intercepted threat-representative targets using Stunner missiles.

The missile defense system was developed and tested in a joint effort between Israel and the United States. It is meant for defense against large-caliber rockets and short-range ballistic missile and its interceptor missiles have a range of up to about 186 miles.

David's Sling was contracted by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. and subcontracted by Raytheon Missile Systems.