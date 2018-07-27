Home / Top News / World News

Approval for South Korea President Moon hits new low

By Wooyoung Lee  |  July 27, 2018 at 6:18 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

SEOUL, July 27 (UPI) -- The approval rating for South Korean President Moon Jae-in has hit a record low amid growing resistance to a recent minimum wage increase.

Moon's approval rating stands at 62 percent, the lowest since he took office last year, according to a survey by Gallup Friday. The survey asked about 1,000 South Koreans this week about Moon's performance.

Those negative towards Moon's policy said he fell short of resolving economic issues (37 percent), pushed the decision to increase the minimum wage (12 percent) and has been too friendly to the North (11 percent). The negative rating rose by 3 percent compared to last week.

Moon was praised for inter-Korean and security policies (13 percent), diplomacy and resumption of talks with North Korea (12 percent) and efforts to expand welfare benefits (10 percent). The positive rating fell by 5 percent compared to last week.

Moon's approval hit its highest level of 83 percent in the first week of May, a week after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

His rating was among the lowest when U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traded insulting remarks in September last year (65 percent) and in the run-up to February's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang (63 percent).

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Southwest: Flight 1380 accident linked to $100M second-quarter loss Southwest: Flight 1380 accident linked to $100M second-quarter loss
83 dead in Greece as residents decry government response 83 dead in Greece as residents decry government response
Tariff wars: A guide to the many disputes between U.S., trade partners Tariff wars: A guide to the many disputes between U.S., trade partners
7 in 10 migrant children reunited with parents by Thursday's deadline 7 in 10 migrant children reunited with parents by Thursday's deadline
Japan hangs 6 remaining Aum cult members Japan hangs 6 remaining Aum cult members
Photos