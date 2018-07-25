Home / Top News / World News

N. Korean athletes to visit South for training ahead of Asian Games

By Wooyoung Lee  |  July 25, 2018 at 6:28 AM
SEOUL, July 25 (UPI) -- North Korean athletes will visit Seoul for joint training ahead of the Asian Games in August, the latest inter-Korean exchange in sports.

A group of 34 North Korean athletes will travel to Seoul via Beijing on Saturday to train with South Korean athletes for the upcoming games in Jakarta, the Unification Ministry said Wednesday.

The North Korean delegation is comprised of four women basketball players, eight rowers, 18 canoe racers and four supporting officials, Yonhap reported.

Each team will join South Korean athletes at joint training camps.

Canoe paddlers and rowers will train at the Tangeum Lake Rowing Center in Chungju, 130 kilometers south of Seoul.

In dragon boat racing, a unisex team comprised of 24 mixed North and South Korean racers will compete for gold. In rowing, three different teams are organized, including men's eight and women's double scull.

Last month, North and South Korea agreed to form joint sports teams for the Asian Games and march together under a unified flag at the opening and closing ceremonies.

The North and South have formed joint sports teams for international sports competitions since they sent a joint women's hockey team to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February.

