Kim Jong Un visits food, bag factories with Ri Sol Ju

July 25 (UPI) -- Kim Jong Un visited a food factory and a bag manufacturing plant as state media continues to focus on the North Korean leader's economic policies following the June 12 summit in Singapore.

The state-sanctioned reports of Kim's activities come at a time when markets in North Korea are selling trendy fitness equipment to Pyongyang's wealthy, creating fads among women, according to Radio Free Asia.

"Chairman Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju together provided field guidance at the Song Do Won General Food Factory and the Wonsan Honorary Soldier Bag Factory in Kangwon Province," KCNA stated Thursday.

At the food factory, Kim said the plant was "churning out" high-demand and well-received products.

"Strengthen the product inspection system to ensure hygiene and safety. Food and medicine directly affect the health and life of the people."

Kim also called for the nationalization of North Korean factories such that the technology, material and equipment are North Korea-sourced.

The rise of markets in North Korea has enabled the flow of goods from the outside world to proliferate, and North Koreans who can afford to buy the goods are catching on with trends from the outside world.

A source in Pyongyang told Radio Free Asia fitness equipment for dieting purposes is popular among "married and unmarried women."

Fitness balls, constructed of soft elastic, are popular among the Pyongyang elite.

The balls are being shipped from China through the city of Sinuiju, RFA's source said.