One dead, 13 injured, gunman killed in Toronto shooting

July 23 (UPI) -- One person was shot dead and 13 were injured, including a child, after a shooter opened fire on a busy Toronto street late Sunday.

Witnesses said they heard between 10 and 20 shots around 10 p.m. EST Sunday along several blocks of busy Danforth Avenue in an area of Toronto known as Greektown. A section of Danforth Avenue remained closed on Monday morning.

Witness Andrew Mantzios told The Globe and Mail he was having coffee with friends at a restaurant when he saw a black-clad man "with this horrible expression on his face" firing at a crowd of people standing at an intersection.

"A lady tried to run and she fell down," Mantzios said. "He turned around and shot her point blank, two or three times."

The shooter then entered an alley after an exchange of shots with police and was killed in the gunfire. It wasn't initially clear, though, if he was shot by police.

Witnesses said the assailant shot randomly at people walking the street and inside restaurants.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said a woman died in the attack and a young girl was critically injured. The woman was not immediately identified.

The attack was one of several in Toronto involving gun violence recently. It came three months after a van attack in which 10 people died and 16 were injured.