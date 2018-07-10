American tourist killed by stray bullet in Mexico City

July 10 (UPI) -- An American tourist celebrating her one-year anniversary in Mexico City was killed by a stray bullet on Saturday, officials confirmed.

Tatiana Mirutenko, 27, was with her husband James and several friends as they left an upscale restaurant in the upscale neighborhood of Lomas de Chapultepec when the bullet hit. Police said a gunman rode up on a motorcycle and was aiming for the restaurant's bouncer but missed and hit Mirutenko in the head, KGO-TV reported.

The bouncer who was apparently the target of the hit was not injured.

Police have not apprehended the shooter.

"The analysis of the surveillance cameras, by the investigation police, allowed us to know that the aggressors fled to the State of Mexico," the Mexico City Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

Mirutenko's mother, Natalie Mirutenko, remembered her daughter as someone who wouuld always give "200 percent."

"As a mother, we always say things, but she inspired me to be better. I'd give my life if she could just come back," she told KGO-TV.

Mirutenko worked as a senior investor relations analyst at Nektar Therapeutics in San Francisco. She was originally from Chicago and was a standout volleyball player at Clemson University.

"There's not gonna be a day that goes by that we don't think about her," her sister Roma Mirutenko told NBC 5 Chicago.